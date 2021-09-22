Mars base, Union Aerospace Corporation experiments opened a portal to Hell. You appear to be the last human, fight your way out!

Beaming up the virtual feed from Mars takes about 20s, be patient while loading the battle simulator soldier.

If experiencing slowdowns, prefer desktop browser or beefy mobile.

How to Play

HTML player: click on game to enable mouse support (browser security)

Desktop controls (recommended):

automatically selected if mouse is detected

Mouse sensitivity control from controls menu:

Alternate controls schemes (without mouse):

from title screen, go to controls menu to switch between control schemes

prefer control scheme 2

mobile menu controls: use left paddle to navigate, use up/down from right paddle to cancel/selec

Standalone Version

In you own Pico8 "devkit", you can download standalone zip package.

Recommended setup (adjust to your OS):

mkdir poom <path to pico>\pico.exe -home . cd poom\carts REM change xx to actual version number unzip poom_standalone.xx.zip

From Pico8 console:

load poom_0 run

Soundtrack

OST (@ParanoidCactus Youtube channel)



Release Notes

(moved to devlogs)

Version 1.6:

fixed: wobbly textures on some areas (thanks @farbs)

Version 1.5:

added: in-game keyboard controls options

added: in-game mouse sensitivity (options menu)

added: standalone zip (for arcade cabinets/devices)

Version 1.2:

Fixed: crash when pressing fire during load (thanks @Rhoq)

Changed: minor texture fixes

Version 1.1:

Changed: 🅾️=fire/ok ❎=open/cancel

Added linux + Mac OS X binaries (with mouse lock support)

Version 1.0:

HTML player with mouse lock support

Windows binaries with mouse lock support (new upcoming PICO8 feature)

Mac OS X + linux binaries + standalone versions will be provided later

Credits

Original levels + art + sfx by @gamecactus

Zep for PICO-8 and support (and sneaky versions!)



ID Software for producing such a timeless game

ZDoom Wiki for their fantastic compendium of everything DOOM

LZS compression by James Bowman (https://www.excamera.com/sphinx/article-compression.html)



Beta testing & gameplay feedback by Tom Hall & Jusiv (& my kids!)

Licence

Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International (CC BY-NC 4.0)

