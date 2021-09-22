Mars base, Union Aerospace Corporation experiments opened a portal to Hell. You appear to be the last human, fight your way out!

Beaming up the virtual feed from Mars takes about 20s, be patient while loading the battle simulator soldier.
If experiencing slowdowns, prefer desktop browser or beefy mobile.

How to Play

HTML player: click on game to enable mouse support (browser security)

Desktop controls (recommended):

automatically selected if mouse is detected

Mouse sensitivity control from controls menu:

Alternate controls schemes (without mouse):

from title screen, go to controls menu to switch between control schemes
prefer control scheme 2

mobile menu controls: use left paddle to navigate, use up/down from right paddle to cancel/selec

Standalone Version

In you own Pico8 "devkit", you can download standalone zip package.

Recommended setup (adjust to your OS):

mkdir poom
<path to pico>\pico.exe -home .
cd poom\carts
REM change xx to actual version number
unzip poom_standalone.xx.zip

From Pico8 console:

load poom_0
run

Soundtrack

OST (@ParanoidCactus Youtube channel)

Release Notes

(moved to devlogs)

Version 1.6:

  • fixed: wobbly textures on some areas (thanks @farbs)

Version 1.5:

  • added: in-game keyboard controls options
  • added: in-game mouse sensitivity (options menu)
  • added: standalone zip (for arcade cabinets/devices)

Version 1.2:

  • Fixed: crash when pressing fire during load (thanks @Rhoq)
  • Changed: minor texture fixes

Version 1.1:

  • Changed: 🅾️=fire/ok ❎=open/cancel
  • Added linux + Mac OS X binaries (with mouse lock support)

Version 1.0:

  • HTML player with mouse lock support
  • Windows binaries with mouse lock support (new upcoming PICO8 feature)
Mac OS X + linux binaries + standalone versions will be provided later

Credits

Original levels + art + sfx by @gamecactus

Zep for PICO-8 and support (and sneaky versions!)

ID Software for producing such a timeless game

ZDoom Wiki for their fantastic compendium of everything DOOM

LZS compression by James Bowman (https://www.excamera.com/sphinx/article-compression.html)

Beta testing & gameplay feedback by Tom Hall & Jusiv  (& my kids!)

Licence

Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International (CC BY-NC 4.0)

Updated 20 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsWindows, macOS, Linux, HTML5
Rating
(383)
Authorsfreds72, Paranoid Cactus
GenreShooter
Made withPICO-8
Tags3D, FPS, PICO-8
LicenseMIT License
Asset licenseCreative Commons Attribution v4.0 International
Average sessionAbout an hour
InputsKeyboard, Mouse

Download

Download NowName your own price

Click download now to get access to the following files:

poom_1.8_linux.zip 975 kB
poom_1.8_osx.zip 3 MB
poom_1.8_raspi.zip 1 MB
poom_1.8_windows.zip 1 MB
poom_standalone.1.8.zip 269 kB

Development log

Comments

uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh....8 days ago

very extremely mega good port

N9it13 days ago(+1)

This is awesome, impressive that you could make a bootleg doom in pico8 of all places.

but navigating trough the levels is kinda disorienting (and at least to me nauseating).

but other than that this is a far greater port of doom than snes one, great job.

freds7213 days ago

thanks - feeling funny after playing an fps game is quite common. Make sure to play on a desktop machine to ensure smooth rendering (eg some mobiles are struggling keeping up)

N9it12 days ago

(just felt like this in this game 1-1  and i played on a pc too)

Jimmy204815 days ago

really cool, also how can I get the .png file to play this on my 3ds?

I really like this!

freds7215 days ago

thanks!

there is no Pico8 emulator that supports the features Poom uses and secondly game does not fit into a png.

Jimmy204815 days ago

Aw man, well at least I can play your star wars one on my 3ds thanks!

Coinz18 days ago

The only thing I disliked was how often I got lost, but that could just be my bad eyesight.

Either way this is a really nice little port of doom and I loved playing it!

antikx20 days ago(+1)

Very well done! I'm impressed. Thanks for sharing this!

NorthStateGames22 days ago

Incredibly well done. So much here I never would have thought possible with the Pico-8. Hats off. 

luckygreentiger25 days ago

Fantastic low-res version of a DOOM clone. The music was good but quickly got repetitive. Very nice job though, impressive that PICO-8 can do that!

freds7224 days ago(+1)

thanks - and yes, we pushed quite a few limits 😬

PythonProgrammi48 days ago(+1)

excellent, perfect in this low res version… so smooth.

StasXD55 days ago

Good job

danik00773 days ago

buen juego

jregeimbal79 days ago

Brings back all of the feels.  After defeating the Cyberdemon Doomguy still has a lot of slaying to do.  Might need a Poom II?

freds7279 days ago

thanks - I’d need to find an artist/designer to embark on such journey!

aknight201580 days ago

This is awesome stuff. I love doom. I was wondering if you could release a cart for it as I have a portable Pico8 emulator and I would LOVE to be able to play this on the go.

freds7279 days ago

there is no emulator that are 100% pico8 compatible as far ad know - Poom won’t run

aknight201579 days ago

Could I try?

freds7279 days ago

sure, why not - carts are available in the ‘standalone’ download.

aknight201579 days ago

I'll let you know how it works.

Campbell80 days ago

Amazing work!

CaulirFlower89 days ago

WOW, this is good.

Whymesushit91 days ago

The second I put down my computer I was thinking ,wow what a good game!!! And I threw up my breakfast.

#MoTiOn SiCkNeSs 

Stegaflores0698 days ago

this is literally fantastic

Claudio Cimini100 days ago

This is so red!! im in love with your works! so great

iambadat fps102 days ago (1 edit)

I love Pico8 this is where I go when I do not have a retro gaming console, the controls are really simple making the game fun to play. Too bad I am very paranoid so it can get a bit scary

Katana Special103 days ago (1 edit)

3 Random Games | We Become What We Behold, missed messages., POOM | please like and subscribe trying to reach 300 subscribers
yumooo106 days ago

this is simply amazing, i love everything about this game, like, you've done a really great job, just wow

Isaac James106 days ago

I don't understand how you did this :| wow

freds72105 days ago

hehe (hint: I was not alone) - have a look at the devlog

2blackbar109 days ago

Its Amazing work, and it would be great if game would just restart level after dying right away, without need to reload if we are on actual level still, cause loading takes lot of time, and it would just feel more polished if it would restart immediately without showing loading screen with planet.

freds72109 days ago

thanks and that was the original plan - I had to do a full reload to preserve memory, the initial level state cannot be stored on top of the live state.

Placebo Games112 days ago(+1)

honestly this is one of the craziest things to ever happen in the history of video games, but i havent really seen any gaming news sites cover this. maybe some have, but, i see "what we know about gta 6" (nothing btw) every few days and i feel like you and your game deserve a lot more recognition. 5 stars to you my friend, keep going!

freds72112 days ago(+1)

Thanks!

We did have our fair share of coverage and the game has a steady flow of player since launch date, so rather happy!

Placebo Games107 days ago

im very happy to hear! would you guys consider doing some sort of a devlog ? or maybe you already have i dont know haha

freds72107 days ago

yes - see main game page

pixelateddev115 days ago

oh my god this is very good. how did you manage this on pico 8? i cant even comprehend that, this is great i like it

TG20117 days ago

epic.

TrollfaceUnnoficial123 days ago

This game is great but I suck at it. Would recommend.

john2342127 days ago

Excellent game, nice layouts, enemies and general gameplay! 

Fariddin135 days ago (1 edit)

GG - 5 stars 

ososptt139 days ago(+1)

ah yes, poom

patrick-lauser153 days ago(+1)

This is a very good game! I love the aesthetic, the discovery progression, the monsters, weapons, and grim setting.

I love "ye olde" Doom's aesthetic, and this game captures it very well in a small space. It has a good balance of difficulty also. I love how one is able to get actually lost, yet it is still small enough that you don't absolutely require a map.

A few minor suggestions I would make would be to have a music change on the boss level; the ordinary level music seemed incongruous, and the music change earlier had a very good effect. A more dramatic sound at the death of the boss would be good.

It's the smoothest online FPS I've seen, one of the smoothest online games I've seen. It's the kind of FPS I would like to make.

Rober Baca153 days ago(+1)

WOW! This game Is AWESOME! I really enjoyed it a lot. Cant wait to see more content

shava59155 days ago(+2)

I see the sequel to DOOM Eternal is going great.

5 stars man this is awesome!   :)

VIC-el solador157 days ago

Brabo

KrazyKernel158 days ago

Yo, I don't know how you got this on web but it's amazing! It's so intriguing and I was so hooked on this game! The graphics are great and I can see myself playing this game more often! 5/5 Star rating! Keep up the good work!

funny lookin lizard159 days ago

why not boom

freds72159 days ago (1 edit) (+1)

most Pico8 demakes are named with a 8 or P in the title...

D8M might have been an option 🤣

warsugs160 days ago(+1)

very cool

kingjaw160 days ago

pretty cool but i dont know how to get past the first section

freds72160 days ago

see video a couple of posts below - need to find blue key...

Patchwork Doll Games163 days ago

It's impressive to get this running on PICO-8 but what I like the most about this game is how it takes its own spin on Doom, that has a unique feel. Very cool.

SquirtleWithAGun164 days ago

hey i decided to speedrun it and got a 22.33 second run! having fun with your game

freds72164 days ago

Not bad - WR is 18.69 so far (20.30 on Newgrounds)

Keep going :]

