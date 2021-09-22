POOM
Mars base, Union Aerospace Corporation experiments opened a portal to Hell. You appear to be the last human, fight your way out!
Beaming up the virtual feed from Mars takes about 20s, be patient while loading the battle simulator soldier.
If experiencing slowdowns, prefer desktop browser or beefy mobile.
How to Play
HTML player: click on game to enable mouse support (browser security)
Desktop controls (recommended):
automatically selected if mouse is detected
Mouse sensitivity control from controls menu:
Alternate controls schemes (without mouse):
from title screen, go to controls menu to switch between control schemes
prefer control scheme 2
mobile menu controls: use left paddle to navigate, use up/down from right paddle to cancel/selec
Standalone Version
In you own Pico8 "devkit", you can download standalone zip package.
Recommended setup (adjust to your OS):
mkdir poom <path to pico>\pico.exe -home . cd poom\carts REM change xx to actual version number unzip poom_standalone.xx.zip
From Pico8 console:
load poom_0 run
Soundtrack
OST (@ParanoidCactus Youtube channel)
Release Notes
(moved to devlogs)
Version 1.6:
- fixed: wobbly textures on some areas (thanks @farbs)
Version 1.5:
- added: in-game keyboard controls options
- added: in-game mouse sensitivity (options menu)
- added: standalone zip (for arcade cabinets/devices)
Version 1.2:
- Fixed: crash when pressing fire during load (thanks @Rhoq)
- Changed: minor texture fixes
Version 1.1:
- Changed: 🅾️=fire/ok ❎=open/cancel
- Added linux + Mac OS X binaries (with mouse lock support)
Version 1.0:
- HTML player with mouse lock support
- Windows binaries with mouse lock support (new upcoming PICO8 feature)
Mac OS X + linux binaries + standalone versions will be provided later
Credits
Original levels + art + sfx by @gamecactus
Zep for PICO-8 and support (and sneaky versions!)
ID Software for producing such a timeless game
ZDoom Wiki for their fantastic compendium of everything DOOM
LZS compression by James Bowman (https://www.excamera.com/sphinx/article-compression.html)
Beta testing & gameplay feedback by Tom Hall & Jusiv (& my kids!)
Licence
Development log
- Version 1.821 days ago
- Journey to PoomMay 07, 2021
- Version 1.7Jan 22, 2021
Comments
very extremely mega good port
This is awesome, impressive that you could make a bootleg doom in pico8 of all places.
but navigating trough the levels is kinda disorienting (and at least to me nauseating).
but other than that this is a far greater port of doom than snes one, great job.
thanks - feeling funny after playing an fps game is quite common. Make sure to play on a desktop machine to ensure smooth rendering (eg some mobiles are struggling keeping up)
(just felt like this in this game 1-1 and i played on a pc too)
really cool, also how can I get the .png file to play this on my 3ds?
I really like this!
thanks!
there is no Pico8 emulator that supports the features Poom uses and secondly game does not fit into a png.
Aw man, well at least I can play your star wars one on my 3ds thanks!
The only thing I disliked was how often I got lost, but that could just be my bad eyesight.
Either way this is a really nice little port of doom and I loved playing it!
Very well done! I'm impressed. Thanks for sharing this!
Incredibly well done. So much here I never would have thought possible with the Pico-8. Hats off.
Fantastic low-res version of a DOOM clone. The music was good but quickly got repetitive. Very nice job though, impressive that PICO-8 can do that!
thanks - and yes, we pushed quite a few limits 😬
excellent, perfect in this low res version… so smooth.
Good job
buen juego
Brings back all of the feels. After defeating the Cyberdemon Doomguy still has a lot of slaying to do. Might need a Poom II?
thanks - I’d need to find an artist/designer to embark on such journey!
This is awesome stuff. I love doom. I was wondering if you could release a cart for it as I have a portable Pico8 emulator and I would LOVE to be able to play this on the go.
there is no emulator that are 100% pico8 compatible as far ad know - Poom won’t run
Could I try?
sure, why not - carts are available in the ‘standalone’ download.
I'll let you know how it works.
Amazing work!
WOW, this is good.
The second I put down my computer I was thinking ,wow what a good game!!! And I threw up my breakfast.
#MoTiOn SiCkNeSs
this is literally fantastic
This is so red!! im in love with your works! so great
I love Pico8 this is where I go when I do not have a retro gaming console, the controls are really simple making the game fun to play. Too bad I am very paranoid so it can get a bit scary
this is simply amazing, i love everything about this game, like, you've done a really great job, just wow
I don't understand how you did this :| wow
hehe (hint: I was not alone) - have a look at the devlog
Its Amazing work, and it would be great if game would just restart level after dying right away, without need to reload if we are on actual level still, cause loading takes lot of time, and it would just feel more polished if it would restart immediately without showing loading screen with planet.
thanks and that was the original plan - I had to do a full reload to preserve memory, the initial level state cannot be stored on top of the live state.
honestly this is one of the craziest things to ever happen in the history of video games, but i havent really seen any gaming news sites cover this. maybe some have, but, i see "what we know about gta 6" (nothing btw) every few days and i feel like you and your game deserve a lot more recognition. 5 stars to you my friend, keep going!
Thanks!
We did have our fair share of coverage and the game has a steady flow of player since launch date, so rather happy!
im very happy to hear! would you guys consider doing some sort of a devlog ? or maybe you already have i dont know haha
yes - see main game page
oh my god this is very good. how did you manage this on pico 8? i cant even comprehend that, this is great i like it
epic.
This game is great but I suck at it. Would recommend.
Excellent game, nice layouts, enemies and general gameplay!
GG - 5 stars
ah yes, poom
This is a very good game! I love the aesthetic, the discovery progression, the monsters, weapons, and grim setting.
I love "ye olde" Doom's aesthetic, and this game captures it very well in a small space. It has a good balance of difficulty also. I love how one is able to get actually lost, yet it is still small enough that you don't absolutely require a map.
A few minor suggestions I would make would be to have a music change on the boss level; the ordinary level music seemed incongruous, and the music change earlier had a very good effect. A more dramatic sound at the death of the boss would be good.
It's the smoothest online FPS I've seen, one of the smoothest online games I've seen. It's the kind of FPS I would like to make.
WOW! This game Is AWESOME! I really enjoyed it a lot. Cant wait to see more content
I see the sequel to DOOM Eternal is going great.
5 stars man this is awesome! :)
Brabo
Yo, I don't know how you got this on web but it's amazing! It's so intriguing and I was so hooked on this game! The graphics are great and I can see myself playing this game more often! 5/5 Star rating! Keep up the good work!
why not boom
most Pico8 demakes are named with a 8 or P in the title...
D8M might have been an option 🤣
very cool
pretty cool but i dont know how to get past the first section
see video a couple of posts below - need to find blue key...
It's impressive to get this running on PICO-8 but what I like the most about this game is how it takes its own spin on Doom, that has a unique feel. Very cool.
hey i decided to speedrun it and got a 22.33 second run! having fun with your game
Not bad - WR is 18.69 so far (20.30 on Newgrounds)
Keep going :]